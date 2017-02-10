Niagara 94 Canisius 81

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Matt Scott scored 18 points to lead five Niagara players in double figures and the Purple Eagles beat Canisius 94-81 on Friday night to snap a two-game skid.
Scott made 6 of 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds. Kevin Larkin and Kahlil Dukes had 16 points apiece, Marvin Prochet scored 13 and Chris Barton 10. Dukes was 7-of-11 shooting with seven assists and Larkin had eight boards.
Niagara (9-17, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 39-36 at the break and Dukes scored 10 points in the first six minutes of the second half to push the lead to 57-48. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Shane Gatling made it 63-51 with 12:58 to play and Ali Tew's dunk midway through pushed it into double figures for good and sparked a 12-3 run. Dominic Robb scored six during that stretch including a putback that gave the Purple Eagles their biggest lead, 80-63, with 5:22 left.
Jermaine Crumpton scored 25 and Kiefer Douse 20 for Canisius (15-11, 8-7).
Niagara made 22 of 28 (78.6 percent) second-half shots.
