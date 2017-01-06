The Sabres are not happy taking 3 out of 4 points from 2 of the top teams in the NHL. They feel they should have taken all four.

After taking 3 out of 4 points from the Rangers and Blackhawks the Sabres are unhappy they let that one point slip away.

WGRZ 5:39 PM. EST January 06, 2017

