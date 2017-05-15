Todd Reirden Sabres coaching candidate

BUFFALO, NY- Monday the NHL Network's Chuck Gormley tweeted this about Todd Reirden.

Capitals asst coach Todd Reirden in the hunt for vacant head coaching jobs in @BuffaloSabres and @FlaPanthers. — Chuck Gormley (@ChuckGormleyNHL) May 15, 2017

Reirden has been an assistant coach with Barry Trotz for the past three seasons in Washington. Reirden spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Penguins. He was an assistant coach when former Sabres coach Dan Bylsma was the Penguins head coach.

As you can see Reirden seems to be in demand as according to Gormley both the Florida Panthers and the Sabres have an interest in him.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill said he wants to have his head coach in place before the NHL draft which happens late next month.

