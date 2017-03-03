The Sabres without Kyle Okposo this weekend

Feb 28, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - After practice on Friday, Dan Bylsma confirmed, the Sabres will be without forward Kyle Okposo for this weekend's back-to-back games against the Lightning on Saturday and at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Okposo left Thursday's game against the Coyotes in the second period after taking a hit into the boards and did not return. He's now out with a rib injury and so far, there's no timetable for his return.

Okposo leads the team in points (41) and is second to Evander Kane in goals with 19.

Another note from Friday's practice was the absence of goaltender Robin Lehner but this Dan Bylsma said this is not injury related, rather an excused absence. Lehner took a big hit from Coyotes forward Peter Holland but stayed in the game.

(© 2017 WGRZ)