Sharks top Sabres 3-2

Oct 12, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Timo Meier scored late in the second period, lifting the San Jose Sharks over Jason Pominville and the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night.



Pominville scored twice for the Sabres, who dropped to 0-2-1 to begin coach Phil Housley's first season.



Martin Jones made 23 saves in San Jose's first victory this season, holding strong after Meier's tiebreaking goal at 14:30 of the second. Meier knocked in a far-side shot for his first goal of the season.



San Jose's Tomas Hertl opened the scoring during a power play at 2:15 of the first. Hertl flicked his first of the year past goalie Robin Lehner.

After Pominville tied it, Chris Tierney scored with 4:49 left in the first period, poking in a shot between Lehner and the right post off a behind-the-back pass from Joonas Donskoi.Pominville scored his second goal at 6:50 of the second, burying one at the end of a 2-on-1 break with Jack Eichel.The Sabres blew a great scoring chance midway through second in a 2-2 game, failing to capitalize on overlapping tripping penalties on Justin Braun and Brent Burns that left them with a 5-on-3 advantage for 47 seconds.Going into Thursday, the Sabres were 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Sharks. Buffalo is 24-8-6 all-time against San Jose.

