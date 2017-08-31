Sabres training camp opens Sept. 14

BUFFALO, NY-- Hockey season is just around the corner!

The Sabres announced training camp will begin Thursday, September 14. The players will report for testing and physicals on that day.

Practice sessions at HarborCenter are open to the public. They begin September 15.

The Sabres will then open their preseason slate of games on Monday, Sept. 18, against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center at 7 p.m.



Practice Sessions (OPEN to the public)

Friday, Sept. 15

Session one: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. (KeyBank Rink at HarborCenter)

Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (KeyBank Rink at HarborCenter)



Saturday, Sept. 16

Session one: 9:45 – 10:20 a.m. (New Wave Energy Rink at HarborCenter) / 10:25 – 11:15 a.m. (KeyBank Rink at HarborCenter)

Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. (New Wave Energy Rink at HarborCenter) / 12:25 – 1:15 p.m. (KeyBank Rink at HarborCenter)



Sunday, Sept. 17

Session one: 9:45 – 10:20 a.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 10:25 – 11:15 a.m. (KeyBank Rink)

Session two: 11:45 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. (New Wave Energy Rink) / 12:25 – 1:15 p.m. (KeyBank Rink)



