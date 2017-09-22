Sabres to host Party in the Plaza Oct. 5

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres will host a Party in the Plaza prior to the team's home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, October 5.

The event, to be held in the Alumni Plaza in front of the KeyBank Center, goes from 5pm-7pm.

The Party in the Plaza will have live music, games and giveaways for fans. Sabres' alumni and Sabretooth will be there to sign autographs.



The event is free to the public. There will be food and beverages available to purchase during the party.

Those with tickets to attend the game will receive a free Sabres' T-Shirt.

