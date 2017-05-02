Sabres to host NHL Combine through 2019

2016 NHL Combine held in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres' and the NHL announced Tuesday the NHL Scouting Combine will continue to be hosted by Buffalo through 2019. Buffalo has hosted the combine the past two years.

The combine events will be held at the KeyBank Center and HarborCenter. The combine showcases the top-draft prospects from North America and Europe.

“It’s been a pleasure to host this event the last two years and we are honored to be chosen to continue hosting through 2019,” said Sabres President Russ Brandon in a released statement. “The combination of KeyBank Center and HarborCenter provides the perfect venue for the Combine, and we look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved during the last two events.”



“The Buffalo Sabres, HarborCenter complex and the City of Buffalo have proven to be amazing hosts and the ideal location for our annual Scouting Combine,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting in a statement. “The NHL and its Member Clubs are pleased that this modern, all-encompassing venue will play host for the next three years.”

This year's combine event will be May 29-June 3 in Buffalo.

