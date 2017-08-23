Sabres still in the mix for Will Butcher

Butcher an NHL free agent after not signing with Avalanche (Photo: © Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, NY — The Sabres are still in the race for Hobey Baker Award winner Will Butcher, his agent Brian Bartlett tells WGRZ's Jonah Javad.

Butcher, a former University of Denver defenseman, allowed an Aug. 15 deadline to pass without signing with the Colorado Avalanche. He has met with multiple teams including the Sabres.

Twitter went wild last week when Butcher was seen in the Denver International Airport carrying a Sabres bag.

When Will Butcher rolls through Denver airport rocking Buffalo Sabres colors (courtesy Mike Chambers) pic.twitter.com/XcPy2OBG5m — SabresBuzz (@SabresBuzz) August 20, 2017

Bartlett joked with Javad that Butcher was carrying the bag with a Buffalo logo on it because, well, he's "a lifelong Sabres fan."

