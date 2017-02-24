Sabres Return From Break Against Avs

Feb 19, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma watches play from behind the bench during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

DENVER, CO- Saturday evening the Sabres take the ice against the Avalanche in Colorado. Its their first game since last Sunday's loss to Chicago at the KeyBank Center. The Sabres have been on their bye. They returned to practice Friday evening in Denver.

At Friday's practice Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart returned to the ice. Girgensons has missed the last seven games with an injury and Reinhart missed the last 3 games because he was sick.

The Sabres recalled Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from Rochester. Center Derek Grant was sent to the Amerks.

The Sabres play Saturday in Denver, Sunday in Arizona and return home for a Tuesday night matchup with the Nashville Predators. They'll play 7 games in the next 11 days..

(© 2017 WGRZ)