Sabres prospect Cal Petersen leaves college to turn pro

Apr 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish goalie Cal Petersen (40) defends the net during the first period of play against the Denver Pioneers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame goalie Cal Petersen will forgo his final year of college eligibility with the intention of signing a National Hockey League contract, the school announced Wednesday.

Petersen was a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 NHL draft (129th overall). The Sabres now have 30 days to sign Petersen before he's eligible to become a rookie free agent and sign with another team.

One of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie, Petersen led the Irish to the school's third Frozen Four appearance, finishing the season with a 23-12-5, 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and six shutouts. He closed his Notre Dame career with 90 consecutive starts, the fourth-longest streak in NCAA history, and had a career save percentage of .924, goals-against average of 2.30, 55 wins, and 11 shutouts in 110 games.

