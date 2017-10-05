Sabres name four alternate captains ahead of opener

Apr 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with center Jack Eichel (15) after scoring his second goal of the first period against the New York Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

BUFFALO, NY - After Sabres' GM Jason Botterill said Wednesday they would not name a captain to start the season, they'll now do it by committee.

The team announced four alternate captains head of their season opener tonight against Montreal. Ryan O'Reilly will once again where the "A" along with Zach Bogosian, Kyle Okposo and Jack Eichel.

Meet your assistant captains! pic.twitter.com/JKy6y7ifY7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 5, 2017

The captain vacancy comes after the team did not re-sign former captain, Brian Gionta.

The Sabres open the season at home tonight against Montreal. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

