Sabres make four rosters moves, inch closer to starting lineup

BUFFALO, NY — The Sabres made four roster moves Saturday in preparation for Tuesday's 23-man roster deadline.

Buffalo sent forwards Justin Bailey and Nicolas Deslauriers and defenseman Taylor Fedun to Rochester, while defenseman Cody Goloubef was released from his tryout contract.

Fedun and Deslauriers must clear waivers before they can go to Rochester.

With forwards Alex Nylander, Evan Rodrigues and Sean Malone and defenseman Jake McCabe all injured, the Sabres have 27 players on their roster.

If they Sabres assigned Nylander, Rodrigues and McCabe to the injured reserve, their lineup is all set for opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 5.

Forwards: Jack Eichel, Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, Sam Reinhart, Jason Pominville, Evander Kane, Seth Griffith, Jacob Josefson, Johan Larsson, Matt Moulson, Jordan Nolan, Benoit Pouliot and Zemgus Girgensons.

Defensemen: Rasmus Ristolainen, Marco Scandella, Zach Bogosian, Victor Antipin, Nathan Beaulieu, Josh Gorges, Justin Falk and Matt Tennyson.

