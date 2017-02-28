Sabres Lose to Preds in OT, 5-4

Feb 28, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) reacts as Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) scores in overtime at KeyBank Center. Nashville beats Buffalo in overtime 5 to 4. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)





BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored 2:45 into overtime and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.



Forsberg had a goal and an assist in the final nine minutes of the third period to lead the Predators back from a 4-2 deficit. Forsberg has 10 goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.



Ryan Johansen, Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators.



Kyle Okposo, Brian Gionta and Jake McCabe each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Evander Kane also scored and Robin Lehner made 36 saves. Buffalo has lost four in a row.

