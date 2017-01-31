Sabres Lose to Montreal 5-2

Jan 31, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern, Jean-Yves Ahern)



MONTREAL (AP) - Max Pacioretty scored a hat trick, Carey Price made 37 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night.



David Desharnais and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal. Alexander Radulov and Phillip Danault each had two assists.



Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo late in the third period, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.



Pacioretty scored once per period en route to his second hat trick of the season.



His first of the night made it 1-0 at 17:27 of the first period. The Canadiens captain took a nifty backhand saucer pass from Radulov and roofed the puck on Lehner, who tried a traditional stack-the-pads save but got nowhere near the shot.

