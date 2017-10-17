Sabres lose to Las Vegas in overtime

Sabres logo (Photo: Sabres logo)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA-- The Buffalo Sabres will return back to the east coast with one win on the season after dropping to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in overtime Tuesday night.

The Sabres scored three third-period goals within 10 minutes, ncluding Evander Kane's game-tying goal with just 8.9 seconds left in regulation.

Buffalo opened the scoring game in the first period when Ryan O'Reilly's shot was blocked, but trickled into the net.

Other goals were scored by O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart, both in the third period.

Sabres goalie Chad Johnson saved 31 of 36 shots.

The Sabres will now head back home with a 1-4-2 record as the prepare to host Vancouver on Friday at KeyBank Center.

