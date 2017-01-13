Sabres Lose to Hurricanes 5-2

RALEIGH, NC - JANUARY 13: Cam Ward #30 of the Carolina Hurricanes deflects a shot on goal as teammate Brett Pesce #22 supports during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on January 13, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images) (Photo: Gregg Forwerck, 2017 NHLI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist, Brock McGinn also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night.



Carolina swept its three-game series against Buffalo and won its third straight game overall. The Hurricanes are 14-4-1 at home, including 13-1-1 in the last 15 games in Raleigh.



Skinner scored two goals early in the second period, the first one giving him his 300th NHL point.



Carolina's Cam Ward stopped 36 shots while playing in his 600th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes.



Buffalo's Anders Nilsson had 33 saves.



Victor Rask scored Carolina's other goal. William Carrier and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo.

