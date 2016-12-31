WGRZ
Sabres Lose to Bruins 3-1

WGRZ 5:26 PM. EST December 31, 2016

BOSTON (AP) - Patrice Bergeron and Tim Schaller scored second-period goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 3-1 and complete a sweep of home-and-home games against the Sabres.

The victory also gave Boston a sweep of its four-game season series against the Sabres. Buffalo was the only team the Bruins had never swept during a regular season. Buffalo lost 4-2 at home to Boston on Thursday.

Frank Vatrano scored the other goal for Boston, which had lost five of its previous nine games but improved to 12-1-2 in the last 15 meetings against the Sabres. Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots.

Former Boston University star and Hobey Baker winner Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo. Robin Lehner made 25 saves. It was the ninth loss in 11 games for the Sabres (2-5-4).


