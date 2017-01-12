Sabres look to build off recent success

BUFFALO, NY - It's a new year and a new look to the Sabres so far in 2017. They've won three out of their last four and picked up points in all of those games. The only loss in that stretch came in overtime at Chicago.

Now approaching the midway point of the season, it seems this team is finally starting to find its identity.

"We want to be a relentless, aggressive, fast and hard team to play against. We want to be a relentless team that keeps coming at you for 60 minutes," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

A big reason for the Sabres' recent success has been the play of Sam Reinhart. He has 12 points in his last ten games and tallied three more in their 4-1 win against the Flyers.

Buffalo now hits the road for back-to-back games starting Thursday at Tampa Bay then Friday at Carolina. These are both critical games that Sabres need to win if they want to make any kind of playoff push in the second half of the season.

The Lightning is just one point ahead of Buffalo while the Hurricanes are four in front.

Face-off between the Sabres and Lightning is at 7:30 p.m.

