Sabres Hope to Ride Momentum From Jets Win

Jan 7, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Gionta (12) celebrates his goal during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at KeyBank Center. Buffalo beats Winnipeg 4 to 3.

BUFFALO, NY- To get back into the playoff race, the Sabres know they're going to have to string some wins together.

Since the calendar flipped to 2017 the Sabres have not had problems putting the puck in the net. Buffalo has scored 11 goals in its last 3 games.

Saturday afternoon they trailed Winnipeg 3-1 in the third period before roaring back to win the game 4-3. The feeling is that's the kind of win that can be a "turnaround" type of game.

Forward Marcus Foligno scored the second Sabres goal in Saturday's game. "If there's one thing you have to be good at its battling adversity, and I mean a game like Winnipeg can definitely build our confidence because of the adversity we had to come back from in that game and the way we kind of all came together as a team and battled back to win it so its games like that you have to build off of."

The Sabres have 10 games remaining in January, only three of them are at home including Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. In their first meeting this season in late October in Philadelphia the Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Philadelphia rallied with three third period goals to tie it. The Flyers went on to win the game in a shootout, 4-3.

Forward Tyler Ennis is making good progress and could return to the lineup later this week. He didn't rule out playing Tuesday against the Flyers but it seems unlikely.

William Carrier returned to practice Monday. Josh Gorges and Dimitry Kulikov did not practice. Head coach Dan Bylsma said Gorges is day to day while Kulikov is more like week to week.