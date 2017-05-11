Sabres hire Botterill as GM

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Jason Botterill #28 of the Buffalo Sabres skates between Robert Reichel #21, Darcy Tucker #16 and Tie Domi #22 of the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 30, 2003 at HSBC Arena. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday they have hired Jason Botterill as the team's new General Manager.

Botterill has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for the past 11 years, most recently as Assistant General Manager. Botterill also played hockey for the Buffalo Sabres (Rochester Americans) organization for the last three years of his hockey playing years.

"We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family," owner Terry Pegula said. “Jason’s hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process. Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal."

The Sabres will hold a press conference at 4pm to introduce Botterill to the media.

