Sabres fire Murray and Bylsma

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday they have fired their general manager and head coach.

Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma were relieved of their duties according to a tweet from the Sabres.

Sabres' owner Terry Pegula said in a statement: "After reviewing the past season and looking at the future of our organization, Kim and I have decided to relieve General Manager Tim Murray and Head Coach Dan Bylsma of their duties. We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club. We wish them luck. We have begun the process to fill these positions immediately."

The Sabres finished this season 33-37-12. This is the sixth-straight season the Sabres have not made the playoffs.

