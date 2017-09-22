Sabres fall to the Leafs in third presason game, 3-0

Sep 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) gains control of the puck against Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons (28) at Ricoh Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John E. Sokolowski, John E. Sokolowski)

We're less than two weeks away from the Buffalo Sabres' season opener against Montreal and they continued preseason play in Toronto on Friday night. The Leafs shut out the Sabres, 3-0. \

Linus Ullmark got the start in net and only allowed one goal to Leafs' defenseman, Morgan Rielly. He scored early in the second period on the power play to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Some bad news came later in the second period for the Sabres. Evan Rodrigues was shaken up along the boards. He left the game and did not return.

The Leafs then scored two empty netters to close out the game.

These two are back in action again on Saturday night at KeyBank Center as part of a home-and-home series. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

