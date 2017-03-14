Sabres fall to Sharks on the road, 4-1

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Custom)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Joe Pavelski scored twice and the San Jose Sharks ended a long streak of futility against the Buffalo Sabres with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night.

Logan Couture and Michael Haley also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 22 saves for his 32nd win of the season. The Sharks snapped a five-game home losing streak to Buffalo and ended its franchise-best 11-game point streak against them.

Jack Eichel scored for the Sabres, who lost their fourth in five games. Eichel also inadvertently helped the Sharks score the go-ahead goal late in the second.

In the final minute of the period, Haley got a piece of the puck off Eichel's stick. It bounced off his skate in front and then off goalie Robin Lehner's pad and into the net.

Lehner stopped 37 of 41 shots.

