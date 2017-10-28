Sabres' Eichel snaps stick in half after loss to Sharks

BUFFALO, NY — Jack Eichel was not a happy birthday boy when he exited the ice after the Sabres' 3-2 loss on Saturday.
Eichel, whose 21st birthday is Saturday, snapped his stick over his knee and dropped an f-bomb as the television broadcast showed the Sabres heading to their dressing room.
When the NHL’s brillaint video review takes away a goal on your birthday and you lose by 1 ... pic.twitter.com/Cwdn40Pik0— TheEichelTower (@EichelTower615) October 28, 2017
The video above doesn't include the expletive, but you can find the raw footage by taking a quick look on Twitter.
Eichel was much calmer when he spoke with reporters after the game and said it's "frustrating" that team couldn't pick up a point.
"It's definitely a tough one to swallow," Eichel said of the loss. "Those ones get you going, first-period power-play goals. Our power play's been struggling. It's not like I've been finding the back of the net a ton."
Below are his full comments after the game.
Eichel got the puck past the Sharks goaltender in the first period, but a coach's challenge for goaltender interference took disallowed the goal.
Eichel is tied with Evander Kane and Jason Pominville for the team lead in points (4-7-11).
With the loss, Buffalo is now 3-7-2.
