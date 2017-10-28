Sabres' Eichel snaps stick in half after loss to Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 12: Jack Eichel #15 of the Buffalo Sabres in action against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 12, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY — Jack Eichel was not a happy birthday boy when he exited the ice after the Sabres' 3-2 loss on Saturday.

Eichel, whose 21st birthday is Saturday, snapped his stick over his knee and dropped an f-bomb as the television broadcast showed the Sabres heading to their dressing room.

When the NHL’s brillaint video review takes away a goal on your birthday and you lose by 1 ... pic.twitter.com/Cwdn40Pik0 — TheEichelTower (@EichelTower615) October 28, 2017

Eichel was much calmer when he spoke with reporters after the game and said it's "frustrating" that team couldn't pick up a point.

"It's definitely a tough one to swallow," Eichel said of the loss. "Those ones get you going, first-period power-play goals. Our power play's been struggling. It's not like I've been finding the back of the net a ton."

Eichel got the puck past the Sharks goaltender in the first period, but a coach's challenge for goaltender interference took disallowed the goal.

Eichel is tied with Evander Kane and Jason Pominville for the team lead in points (4-7-11).

With the loss, Buffalo is now 3-7-2.

