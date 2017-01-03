NEW YORK (AP) - Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Zemgus Girgensons and Jack Eichel also scored, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots to help the Sabres win for just the second time in eight games (2-4-3). Sam Reinhart had two assists, extending his career-best points streak to seven games and giving him two goals and seven assists in that stretch.
Buffalo has beaten the Rangers in three straight meetings - including twice this season - after losing the previous nine.
Nick Holden scored and Henrik Lundqvist made 15 saves for the Rangers, who were trying for their first four-game winning streak since a five-game run Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. The Rangers have had four three-game winning streaks since.
Sabres Dump Rangers 4-1
WGRZ 10:21 PM. EST January 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gov. Cuomo proposes free college tuition plan
-
Pegula Speaks To AP About Season & Rex Ryan
-
Parts Of WNY Under Lake Snow Watch
-
Employee Accused Of Embezzling A Million $
-
Buffalo Police Vehicle Strikes Man
-
Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci discuss the Doug Whaley news conference, the Bills coaching search and Tyrod Taylor.
-
Teen Pedestrians Hit By Suspected DWI Driver
-
Police Chase Ends In Downtown Buffalo
More Stories
-
Lake Effect Snow Warning for parts of WNYJan. 2, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
-
Teen missing from Niagara FallsJan. 3, 2017, 6:50 p.m.
-
Cuomo proposes free tuition at SUNYJan. 3, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs