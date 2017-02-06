Sabres Drop 2-1 Decision to Devils

Feb 4, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) tends net during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center. Sabres beat the Senators 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Pavel Zacha scored on a power play with 7:27 remaining, and the New Jersey Devils snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.



Adam Henrique also scored a power-play goal, Mike Cammalleri had two assists and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as the Devils won at the Prudential Center for the first time since Jan. 2. New Jersey is 3-0-1 since the All-Star break.



Tyler Ennis scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner made 37 saves.

