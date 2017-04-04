Sabres Disappointed by NHL Olympic Decision

Mar 27, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) looks for the puck during the second period against the Florida Panthers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Monday the NHL said it would not participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. That decision has Sabres players disappointed.

"It’s something the whole world looks forward to, us included," Forward Jack Eichel said. "In terms of trying to grow our game, I think it could have been a good opportunity for us and usually is. I think it’s a good way to bring our country together. It's tough. You grow up watching and to the point of playing professionally, and then it kind of goes away. A little bit sad."

Goaltender Robin Lehner said its a great way to grow the game.

“It’s something I think everyone follows," he said. "That’s the biggest sporting event in the world. When the Olympics are on, I watch a lot of sports that I’d never seen before, and I think it’s pretty cool. I think it’s the same way for hockey, you know? People that really haven’t followed hockey get to tune in and become fans of a new sport.”

Defenseman Jake McCabe added: "We're always trying to grow our game, we're trying to have more revenue for our game and the Olympics is one of those things that the entire world is watching so its unfortunate they can't see the best come on the ice for hockey."

Head coach Dan Byslma said simply: "I think the Olympics is the best tournament in the world, and I like it when the best players are playing in the best tournament in the world."

