Sabres comeback fall just short vs. Penguins, 5-4

Sep 27, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The Buffalo Sabres celebrate a goal by defenseman Viktor Antipin (93) against Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Antti Niemi (31) during the first period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Don Wright, Don Wright)

The Sabres were hoping to recreate that overtime magic from the last time they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. And on Wednesday, it looked like it could happen again as the Sabres scored two quick goals with less than a minute to go in the game to make it a 5-4 game.

But their comeback fell just short in the Steel City. The Sabres fall 5-4 to the Penguins in their second last preseason game.

Jake Guentzel scored early in the first period to make it 1-0, Pittsburgh. Then Victor Antipin tied it up minutes later.

It stayed a back and forth game in the second period. Sidney Crosby got the Penguins back in front. But Nic Deslauriers tied it again, this time at 2.

But Justin Schultz scored to make it 3-2, Penguins heading into the second intermission.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored less than a minute apart in the third period to give Pittsburgh a 5-2 lead. But the Sabres started to rally with the extra attacker. Phil Housley pulled Chad Johnson and with less than a minute to go in the game, Jacob Josefson and Evander Kane scored to make it 5-4 but that would do it.

Up next, the Sabres host the Islanders on Friday, September 29th in their last preseason game.

