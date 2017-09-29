Sabres close out the preseason with a loss to the Islanders

Sep 29, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Anders Lee (27) scores a goal on Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY - It's time for the games that matter.

The Sabres closed out the preseason with a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Friday night. Buffalo ends the preseason 1-4-1 but it's a clean slate next week when they host Montreal in the season opener on Thursday night.

Sam Reinhart scored Buffalo's lone goal against the Islanders in the second period. And on the injury front, Zach Bogosian did not finish the game. He missed the entire third period.

