Sabres claim Nolan off waivers

Los Angeles Kings forward Jordan Nolan (71) controls the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0.Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Guillory, James Guillory)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Jordan Nolan off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Nolan, the son of former Sabres' head coach Ted Nolan, has played in nearly 300 NHL games for the Kings in the past six seasons.

“We’re happy to bring Jordan into the mix,” said Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill in a released statement. “His size and speed, along with his experience with such a successful organization like the Kings, make him an asset to the organization.”

Nolan has totaled 42 points in his NHL career and 264 penalty minutes.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV