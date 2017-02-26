Sabres Blow Lead, Lose to Coyotes 3-2

Feb 4, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma watches play from the bench during the first period against the Boston Bruins at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)





GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Radim Vrbata scored with 18.9 seconds left to cap a three-goal third period and lift the Arizona Coyotes over the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday night.



Vrbata took a pass from Alex Goligoski to the left of the Buffalo net, skated halfway between the blue line and the left faceoff circle, hesitated for a second and fired a shot through traffic and past goaltender Anders Nilsson.



Vrbata also had an assist, and Max Domi and Jamie McGinn also scored for the trade-depleted Coyotes, who snapped a two-game skid. Louis Domingue made 31 saves.



Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Sabres, who have lost three straight. Nilsson stopped 26 shots.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.