Sabres Blow Lead, Lose to Coyotes 3-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Radim Vrbata scored with 18.9 seconds left to cap a three-goal third period and lift the Arizona Coyotes over the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday night.
Vrbata took a pass from Alex Goligoski to the left of the Buffalo net, skated halfway between the blue line and the left faceoff circle, hesitated for a second and fired a shot through traffic and past goaltender Anders Nilsson.
Vrbata also had an assist, and Max Domi and Jamie McGinn also scored for the trade-depleted Coyotes, who snapped a two-game skid. Louis Domingue made 31 saves.
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues also scored for the Sabres, who have lost three straight. Nilsson stopped 26 shots.
