Sabres best option could be trading their first-round pick

BUFFALO, NY - Outside of the top two prospects, you probably won't see players who can provide immediate help to teams in this year's NHL draft.

The Sabres have the 8th overall pick this year and since they need immediate help on defense, their best option could involve trading their first-round pick.

Kris Baker of Sabresprospects.com discusses this option as well as a few defensemen to keep an eye on in the draft if the Sabres keep the pick.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV