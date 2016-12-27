Sabres Beat Red Wings 4-3

Dec 27, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Buffalo won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)



DETROIT (AP) - Evander Kane scored his second goal of the game in the third period to lift the Buffalo Sabres over the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night and get coach Dan Bylsma his 300th NHL victory.



Kane got his fifth goal in seven games 8:29 into the third by taking a cross-ice pass from Brian Gionta and beating goalie Petr Mrazek with a high wrist shot to the glove side.



The Wings rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits and thought they had tied it late when Frans Nielsen appeared the score, but the whistle had already been blown because goalie Robin Lehner was hurt after being struck in the throat by teammate Zach Bogosian's stick.



Lehner was able to continue after being attended to by the Buffalo training staff.