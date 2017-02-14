Sabres Beat Ottawa 3-2

Feb 14, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates a goal scored by center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Marc DesRosiers)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Robin Lehner made 39 saves against his former team and Matt Moulson and Justin Bailey scored in the third period to rally the Buffalo Sabres past the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.



Lehner is 4-0-2 against the club that drafted him in the second round of the 2009 NHL draft. He was traded away with David Legwand in June 2015 to Buffalo for the 21st overall pick in that year's draft.



Ryan O'Reilly also scored for the Sabres.



Bobby Ryan ended a five-game run without a point by getting a goal and an assist for Ottawa. Dion Phaneuf also scored, and Craig Anderson made 22 saves.

