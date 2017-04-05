Sabres beat Montreal 2-1 in home finale

Courtesy: USA Today Sports Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Rasmus Ristolainen and Tyler Ennis scored and the Buffalo Sabres closed their home schedule with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night to snap the Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak.

Robin Lehner stopped 31 shots in a game the Sabres hung on to win after building a 2-0 lead through two periods.

Tomas Plekanec scored for the Canadiens and Carey Price stopped 28 shots in what was essentially a mean-nothing game between two Atlantic Division rivals.

Buffalo has already been eliminated from playoff contention to extend the franchise's longest postseason drought to six years. The Sabres did hit a milestone by finishing with a 20-15-6 home record to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since a 21-12-8 finish in 2011-12.

Montreal had little left to play for in having already secured the team's fourth playoff berth in five years.

