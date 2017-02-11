Sabres Beat Leafs 3-1

Feb 11, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane (9) is greeted by team mates after scoring against Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)

TORONTO (AP) - Evander Kane scored twice, Jack Eichel had a career-high three assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat Toronto 3-1 on Saturday night to hand the Maple Leafs their sixth loss in eight games.



Sam Reinhart also scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner made 43 saves.



Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 23 shots.



The Maple Leafs went on a tear from mid-December until late January, taking 24 of a possible 32 points over a 16-game span, but they have since stumbled. Toronto is holding onto the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 61 points in 53 games.

