Sabres Beat Flyers 4-1

Dec 23, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save against the New York Islanders during the second period at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Evander Kane scored to cap a three-goal second-period surge in leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.



Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists in extending Buffalo's point-streak to 3-0-1 - the team's best run of the season. William Carrier and Marcus Foligno, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Sabres.



Goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 39 shots and had his shutout bid foiled by Brayden Schenn's power-play goal with 2:07 left.



Nilsson started in place of Robin Lehner, who was sidelined by an illness.



The Flyers dropped to 2-6-3 in their past 11. It's a stretch during which they've been outscored 33-18. The slump immediately followed 10-game winning streak that ended with a 3-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 17.



The Flyers also extended their road losing streak to 0-5-2.