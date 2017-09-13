Sabres announce training camp roster

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Phil Housley of the Buffalo Sabres looks on prior to the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY - The Sabres start training camp on Thursday, September 14th with players reporting for physicals and testing. Their first on-ice practice is Friday, September 15th at HARBORCENTER.

Here is their full training camp roster:

Forwards

Justin Bailey, 95

Nic Baptiste, 13

Eric Cornel, 46

Kyle Criscuolo, 51

Nic Deslauriers, 44

Jack Eichel, 15

Hudson Fasching, 24

Zemgus Girgensons, 28

Vasily Glotov, 83

Seth Griffith, 25

Brandon Hagel, 62

Jacob Josefson, 10

Evander Kane, 9

Vaclav Karabacek, 64

Johan Larsson, 22

Sean Malone, 37

Stevie Moses, 52

Matt Moulson, 26

Alexander Nylander, 92

Ryan O'Reilly, 90

Kyle Okposo, 21

Jason Pominville, 29

Kevin Porter, 12

Benoit Pouliot, 67

Cliff Pu, 59

Sam Reinhart, 23

Evan Rodrigues, 71

C.J. Smith, 49

Defense

Victor Antipin, 93

Nathan Beaulieu, 82

Zach Bogosian, 47

Vojtech Budki, 79

Justin Falk, 41

Taylor Fedun, 27

Cody Goloubef, 38

Josh Gorges, 4

Brendan Guhle, 45

Brycen Martin, 54

Jake McCabe, 19

Casey Nelson, 8

Austin Osmanski, 58

Rasmus Ristolainen, 55

Marco Scandella, 6

Devante Stephens, 53

Matt Tennyson, 5

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson, 34

Chad Johnson, 31

Jason Kasdorf, 33

Robin Lehner, 40

Linus Ullmark, 35

Adam Wilcox, 32

