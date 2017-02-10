Sabres allow the most shots per game

Feb 9, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) during the third period. Anaheim beats Buffalo 5 to 2. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY - A growing trend continued for the Sabres in 5-2 loss to the Ducks, giving up way too many shots on goal. The Sabres rank last in the NHL giving up 34 shots on goal per game and the Ducks were able to generate 44 of them.

"That's what happens when you play a good team and don't possess the puck, it winds up in the back of your net," Jack Eichel said.

"We've got to do a better job just getting in lanes and making sure we're staying with our guys better at the point," said Kyle Okposo.

Even with the Ducks' scoring opportunities, the game wasn't out of hand until the third period. It was tied 1-1 after two.

"We can't expect us to climb back and make a hell of a comeback all the time. We had the game right there at 1-1. It's disappointing," Robin Lehner explained.

The Sabres have only outshot their opponents 15 times this season. They now play in Toronto on Saturday then host Vancouver on Sunday.

