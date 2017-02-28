Sabres Acquire Defenseman From Rangers

Mar 5, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Daniel Catenacci (43) against the Minnesota Wild at First Niagara Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- The Sabres and New York Rangers swapped AHL players Tuesday. The Sabres sent forward Daniel Catenacci to the Rangers in exchange for defenseman Mat Bodie.

The NHL trading deadline is 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

Bodie currently ranks 12th among all AHL defensemen with 30 points (8+22) in 45 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack this season. In 196 career AHL games, Bodie has compiled 98 points (20+78) and 127 penalty minutes.

The East St. Paul, Manitoba native signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent after captaining Union College to an NCAA championship in 2014 and being named to the All-Tournament Team

Bodie stands 6 feet tall and weighs in at 175 lbs. Catenacci played in 11 games for the Sabres during the 2015-16 season and did not register a point.

