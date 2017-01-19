Jan 17, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner (40) makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin (15) during the second period at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - Robin Lehner was and still is the focus of the Sabres' 4-2 loss to the Leafs on Tuesday. It started with his play on the ice after giving up three goals in less than ten minutes in the second period. Then, his actions after Dan Bylsma pulled him became the center of attention.

Robin Lehner loses his cool after getting pulled pic.twitter.com/5FFZQqKiIX — Flintor (@TheFlintor) January 18, 2017

"I take responsibility. I don't want to do the whole sequence of things that they build up the little "half-Hollywood movie" that they clipped together. I understand where it's coming from. It's all entertainment to them but it's real-life reactions for me and I accept the responsibility of it," Lehner said.

The focus was also on Lehner after he was shown waving to a fan during a TV timeout shortly before giving up his third goal.

"I go up and have a drink and it's a mom with her five-year-old kid waving in his pajamas all happy and you know what, I'm going to wave back," Lehner explained.

So it seems I caused commotion. @RobinLehner was doing nice thing -waving to my hockey player son who's home sick on FaceTime. @MapleLeafs — Naomi Parness (@naomiparness) January 18, 2017

"I accept the fact that it looks bad but it doesn't affect my game," Lehner added.

