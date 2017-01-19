WGRZ
Robin Lehner spoke about Tuesday's "half-Hollywood movie"

Robin Lehner talked about his reaction when Dan Bylsma pulled him in Tuesday's loss to the Leafs.

Heather Prusak, WGRZ 4:13 PM. EST January 19, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - Robin Lehner was and still is the focus of the Sabres' 4-2 loss to the Leafs on Tuesday. It started with his play on the ice after giving up three goals in less than ten minutes in the second period. Then, his actions after Dan Bylsma pulled him became the center of attention.

"I take responsibility. I don't want to do the whole sequence of things that they build up the little "half-Hollywood movie" that they clipped together. I understand where it's coming from. It's all entertainment to them but it's real-life reactions for me and I accept the responsibility of it," Lehner said. 

The focus was also on Lehner after he was shown waving to a fan during a TV timeout shortly before giving up his third goal. 

"I go up and have a drink and it's a mom with her five-year-old kid waving in his pajamas all happy and you know what, I'm going to wave back," Lehner explained.

"I accept the fact that it looks bad but it doesn't affect my game," Lehner added. 

