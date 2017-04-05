Sabres F Okposo in ICU

Courtesy: USA Today Sports Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Sabres Forward Kyle Okposo is hospitalized in intensive care, according to a report from WGR Radio Sabres Beat Reporter Paul Hamilton.

There is no word on why Okposo is hospitalized, but the report from Hamilton says he is in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital.

Okposo has not played since March 27th. He has 19 goals and 26 assists this season.

The Sabres issued the following statement about Okposo Wednesday night:

"Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness. Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we will have no further comment at this time."

