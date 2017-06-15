WGRZ
Report: Sabres closing in on Phil Housley for coaching job

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Sabres are zeroing in on Nashville assistant and former Sabre Phil Housley for its heading coaching job, according to reports.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first reported the news about Housley.

"All signs point to Phil Housley being next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres," Friedman tweeted"Question is how soon it will happen."

TSN's Darren Dreger later reported that Housley and Sabres GM Jason Botterill met in Nashville on Monday, and Housley could be in Buffalo as soon as Thursday.

Pittsburgh assistant coach Rick Tocchet had been long-rumored as a strong candidate for Sabres' coaching job. However, apparently Tocchet wasn't even contacted, according to Dreger.

Many reports indicated that Tocchet was a strong candidate for Sabres because of his recent success with the Penguins, as well as his relationship with new Sabres GM Jason Botterill, who spent 10 years in Pittsburgh's front office.

