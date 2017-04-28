Report: Sabres can't interview Drury

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It appears former Buffalo Sabres' captain Chris Drury will not be the next general manager of the team.

Elliotte Friedman from Hockey Night in Canada and Darren Dreger from TSN both report the New York Rangers will not allow Drury to interview for the Sabres' job. Drury currently serves as the Rangers assistant general manager.

Drury played for the Sabres from 2003 until 2007 and scored 85 goals during that time. He left Buffalo as a free agent following the 2006-2007 and signed with the Rangers, where he played until his retirement in 2011.

The Sabres general manager position has been open since last week when owner Terry Pegula fired Tim Murray along with head coach, Dan Bylsma.

