Report: Jason Botterill has second interview with Sabres

BUFFALO, NY - Terry Pegula hinted at a possible Sabres general manager announcement in the near future.

"We're close on the Sabres to having a final answer," Pegula said on Sunday after firing Bills general manager, Doug Whaley.

And it seems they have a front-runner with another Pittsburgh guy.

Word is BUF had some kind of second interview with Jason Botterill (PIT) for GM position. But I'm not sure where process stands. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 3, 2017

Botterill spent the last ten seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. He is currently their associate general manager and serves as the general manager of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Pengiuns (AHL).

Last season, Boterill was the one who hired Mike Sullivan as head coach of Wilkes-Barre Scranton who then went on to lead the parent club a Stanley Cup title.

Botterill is known as a "key architect of the Penguins' 2009 and 2016 Stanley Cup championship titles", according to the team's website.

He was also the Penguins assistant GM and director of hockey administration before becoming associate GM.

As for his time on the ice, he played at Michigan for four years from 1993-1997 during which he led the Wolverines to an NCAA title in 1996.

Boterill was drafted 20th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 1994 NHL Draft. During his time in the NHL, he played for the Stars, Atlanta Thrashers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

