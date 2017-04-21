Pegula to address Sabres' future

Terry Pegula, Sabres owner is introduced as the new owner the Rochester Americans AHL hockey team during a press conference in Rochester New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2011. (Photo: Jamie Germano-Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)

BUFFALO, NY-- Sabres owner Terry Pegula is expected to address the media today, after firing General Manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma yesterday.

A press conference is scheduled for 10am in the atrium at the Keybank Center. You can watch it LIVE in the video

The Sabres finished this season 33-37-12. This is the sixth-straight season they have not made the playoffs.

The search is now on for a fifth head coach and third general manager since the Pegula's bought the team back in February of 2011.

