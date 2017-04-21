WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Pegula to address Sabres' future

WGRZ Breaking Video

WGRZ 9:02 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Sabres owner Terry Pegula is expected to address the media today, after firing General Manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma yesterday.

A press conference is scheduled for 10am in the atrium at the Keybank Center.  You can watch it LIVE in the video

The Sabres finished this season 33-37-12.  This is the sixth-straight season they have not made the playoffs.

The search is now on for a fifth head coach and third general manager since the Pegula's bought the team back in February of 2011. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories