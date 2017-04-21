Pegula to address Sabres' future

BUFFALO, NY-- Sabres owner Terry Pegula is expected to address the media today, after firing General Manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma yesterday.
A press conference is scheduled for 10am in the atrium at the Keybank Center.
The Sabres finished this season 33-37-12. This is the sixth-straight season they have not made the playoffs.
The search is now on for a fifth head coach and third general manager since the Pegula's bought the team back in February of 2011.
