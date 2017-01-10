Okposo Will Represent Sabres in All Star Game

Nov 21, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) during the second period against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, NY- Forward Kyle Okposo will represent the Buffalo Sabres at the All Star game in Los Angeles the weekend of January 28th and 29th.

This is Okposo's first trip to the All Star game. Okposo leads the Sabres in goals with 12 and is third on the team in assists with 15. He is the Sabres leader scorer with 27 points.

Okposo told Sabres.com "I'm excited. It's something I've always wanted to be a part of," Okposo said. "You throw it on the TV when you're growing up or even now and the All-Star Game is a pretty cool event. I'm thrilled to be participating this year and I'm very honored to be selected."

Here is more on the All Star game from the Associated Press.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rookies Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine are among the players selected for the NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center.



The NHL announced the full rosters and coaches Tuesday for the All-Star weekend, which will be held Jan. 27-29 in Los Angeles.



The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year.



Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Nashville's P.K. Subban and Montreal's Carey Price already were chosen by fans to be captains of their respective teams.



The rosters also include Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, John Tavares and Chicago teammates Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith.



The Los Angeles Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenseman Drew Doughty in their home rink.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

