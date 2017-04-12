Murray Wraps Up Sabres Season

BUFFALO, NY -- One of the first questions Sabres general manager Tim Murray was asked at his season ending press conference was about the status of head coach Dan Bylsma.

Murray said simply: "I haven't had any thoughts of firing him.to this point."

Murray would like to see more interaction between players and coaches, maybe with a little less video.

"Maybe they can put a coffee in their hand once in awhile and do two hours of video instead of three and get out and get to know our players, talk to our players. Its about coaching individuals a little more and coaching systems a little less."

Murray said he'd be interested in bringing veteran Brian Gionta back if the money was right. Murray indicated he'd like to bring Gionta back on a one year contract. If Gionta returns it seems likely he won't be wearing the captain's C. That it seems will go to Jack Eichel.

Murray said that Jack Eichel told him he's extremely disappointed the team missed the playoffs. Murray told Eichel "I promised him I do the best I could to put a better team around him and that we will be a long term playoff team." Murray said he expects to start talking with Eichel about a contract extension on July 1st. He added "if I don't hear from his representative you can be certain I will be on the phone calling him July 2."

Murray said he thought goaltender Robin Lehner had a good year and that he knows the defense has to improve.

Murray did not provide any update information about Kyle Okposo, who missed the last part of the season with an illness. Murray said the team has been consistent from the start and he wouldn't be adding anything to that.

Murray said he felt the disappointment and frustration everyone else feels, especially the fans and, "he hasn't even bought a ticket."

