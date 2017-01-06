Missing Point Frustrates Sabres

Jan 5, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres with his teammates during the overtime period at the United Center. The Hawks won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

BUFFALO, NY- A day after losing a 4-3 overtime decision to the Chicago Blackhawks the Sabres were back on the KeyBank Center practice ice. The Sabres had a noon meeting and had a short skate as they get ready to take on the Winnipeg Jets Saturday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Sabres returned from a two game trip to New York and Chicago. They beat the Rangers but felt like they gave away a point against the Blackhawks. The Sabres lead 3-2 but Chicago scored with 2:04 remaining in the third period to tie the game and sent it to overtime. Patrick Kane scored the game winner, putting home the rebound of a Jonathan Toews shot 56 seconds into the overtime period.

Friday morning Sabres forward Jack Eichel said " I think that's the problem. You're satisfied with three points, it's not good enough. You have a chance to get four and we should have got four, so for us to sit here and say oh we played two of the best teams in the league and we got three out of four well, no that's not good enough. We had them on the ropes. We should have been them for four points, that's all it comes down to."

Ryan O'Reilly had similar thoughts about the loss. " We're disappointed with that loss yesterday. We had a chance to win the game and even though we didn't start it but we got out of the first period 1-1, we had a chance to win it and we lost it so we're disappointed with that and we have to, again, we have to find a way to bounce back."

Head coach Dan Bylsma believes all his players must feel the same way. "No one should not be upset. If you're not upset you shouldn't be here. And that's an approach we all need to take and all need to own." Bylsma would not name his goaltender for Saturday afternoon's game against the Jets.

Bylsma said that William Carrier is still under the weather and that while Tyler Ennis is skating with the team there is not timetable for his return to game action.

The Sabres have just four home games this month including the next two, Saturday afternoon against Winnipeg and Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.